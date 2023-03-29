Nintendo's New OLED Switch Using Apple Pay Later iOS 16.4: What to Know Awaiting Apple's VR Headset 14 Hidden iPhone Features Signing Up for Google Bard VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy Clean These 9 Household Items Now
Tech Services & Software

iOS 16.4: All the New Emoji on Your iPhone Now

The latest iOS update brings these new emoji to your iPhone.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
A sideways-shaking head emoji and three heart emoji in light blue, grey and pink
Some of the new emoji in iOS 16.4.
Emojipedia

Apple's iOS 16.4 was released Monday, and it brings new features and bug fixes to your iPhone, including 31 new emoji. 

The new emoji include a shaking-head smiley, animals like a donkey, moose and a goose, and additional heart colors, including plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's significant emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a biting lip and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs in total.

New emoji to come to iPhones with the first iOS 16.4 developer beta

A moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emoji iPhone users might see soon.

 Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji came from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

You can start using all the latest emoji by downloading iOS 16.4 now.

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the complete list of new emoji in iOS 16.4

  1. Shaking Face
  2. Pink Heart
  3. Light Blue Heart
  4. Grey Heart
  5. Donkey
  6. Moose
  7. Goose
  8. Wing
  9. Jellyfish
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Pea Pod
  12. Ginger
  13. Folding Hand Fan
  14. Hair Pick
  15. Flute
  16. Maracas
  17. Khanda
  18. Wireless
  19. Rightward Pushing Hand
  20. Leftward Pushing Hand
  21. Black Bird
  22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone