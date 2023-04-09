Laptops With Great Battery Life Best Solar Companies Best Mattresses of 2023 Amazon Fire TV on Sale Verizon Fios Home Internet Review Best Money Market Accounts iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
Tech Services & Software

A Pink Heart Isn't the Only New Emoji on Your iPhone

See the full list of emoji that hit your iPhone with iOS 16.4.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
A sideways-shaking head emoji and three heart emoji in light blue, grey and pink
Some of the new emoji in iOS 16.4.
Emojipedia

Have you downloaded iOS 16.4 yet? If so, you might've noticed that Apple's software update brings a collection of new features to your iPhone, from voice isolation for calls to support for PlayStation 5 controllers. The update also brings a batch of 31 new emoji.

Among the new emoji are a shaking-head smiley; animals like a donkey, moose and goose; and additional heart colors, such as plain pink and light blue. The plain pink heart has been a long-sought emoji, according to Emojipedia, which named it one of the site's top emoji requests in 2015. Last year's significant emoji drop in iOS 15.4 included a melting face, a lip being bitten and a pregnant man, with 37 new designs in total.

New emoji to come to iPhones with the first iOS 16.4 developer beta

A moose, donkey and goose are some of the new emoji iPhone users might see soon.

 Emojipedia

Emojipedia said the new emoji came from Unicode's September 2022 recommendation list, Emoji 15.0

You can start using all the latest emoji and other new features by downloading iOS 16.4 now.

For more, check out how to decipher each emoji, and take a look at the emoji you may have missed with the release of iOS 15.4.

Here's the complete list of new emoji in iOS 16.4

  1. Shaking Face
  2. Pink Heart
  3. Light Blue Heart
  4. Grey Heart
  5. Donkey
  6. Moose
  7. Goose
  8. Wing
  9. Jellyfish
  10. Hyacinth
  11. Pea Pod
  12. Ginger
  13. Folding Hand Fan
  14. Hair Pick
  15. Flute
  16. Maracas
  17. Khanda
  18. Wireless
  19. Rightward Pushing Hand
  20. Leftward Pushing Hand
  21. Black Bird
  22. Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  23. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  24. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  25. Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  26. Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  27. Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  28. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  29. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  30. Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  31. Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone