iOS 16.0.1 Update for iPhone 14 Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Issues

Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported.

Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:

"Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro"

"Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max"

"Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate"

Some of those activation issues reportedly include problems receiving iMessages and FaceTime calls, conversations in iMessage showing up in multiple threads and sent iMessages appearing to come from the wrong account.

iOS 16 was released on Monday. The first preorders of the are set to arrive on Friday. iPhone 14 users will be prompted to set up their phones with iOS 16.0.1, according to the report.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

