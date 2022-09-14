iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

iOS 16.0.1 Reportedly Fixes iPhone 14 Issues

iPhone 14 users will reportedly be prompted to set up their new phones with iOS 16.0.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
James Martin/CNET

Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported.

Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:

  • "Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro"
  • "Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max"
  • "Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate"

iOS 16 was released on Monday. The first preorders of the iPhone 14 are set to arrive on Friday. iPhone 14 users will be prompted to set up their phones with iOS 16.0.1, according to the report.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Apple's iPhone 14, 14 Plus Hands-On: New Cameras, Crash Detection and a Bigger Size