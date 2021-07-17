iOS 15: Start and stop screen recordings for video games with your Xbox or PS controller, here's how

Patrick Holland/CNET

While you're waiting for Apple's next major operating system, iOS 15, to officially drop, you can try it out now as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15). The new OS is expected to bring new features like better map directions and the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users. Gamers can also look forward to a new way to share gameplay, too.

While screen recording isn't new to the operating system, iOS 15 will let players start screen recording easily with a connected PS5 or Xbox controller.

Apple introduced the ability to capture media with game controllers last year, but ReplayKit now lets users turn on automatic background buffering. With a long press on the controller, you can capture the last 15 seconds of gameplay -- so you can easily record and share a great move or epic battle. During WWDC 2021, Nat Brown, who works on game technologies at Apple, said there's also an API that can capture game highlights programmatically.

How to record your screen with a game controller

If you're using a controller while gaming on iOS 15 and want to record your screen, here's how to do it:

1. Connect your controller via Bluetooth settings if you haven't already.

2. Once the controller is paired, go to Settings > General > Game Control. Once iOS 15 is on your device, you'll see a new section called Share Gestures and can make customizations from there.

3. While in the game, long-press the Share button on your controller. If you press the Share button too quickly, it'll just take a screenshot.

4. Your phone should display a prompt asking if you want to screen record in the game. Tap Record Screen or Don't Allow.

5. If you tap Record Screen, you'll get a little notification that says Recording Video Started.

6. To stop screen recording, long press the Share button again.

