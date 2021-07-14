iOS 14.7 release date: Looks like the next iPhone update is coming soon. Here's what to expect

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Apple's iOS 14.7 update is likely to arrive very soon. On Tuesday, Apple released the near-final version of the iOS 14.7 beta to the public and to developers, which means a final version should be here within the next week or so.

iOS 14.7 is a relatively small update, at least compared to April's iOS 14.5, which included the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stop apps from tracking you for advertising purposes and choose from four Siri voices. But it still includes several useful new features, like MagSafe battery pack support for the iPhone 12, and managing timers on your HomePod.

Here's what we know about iOS 14.7 so far. Plus, check out everything to know about Apple's upcoming iOS 15 update.

When will iOS 14.7 be available for download?



iOS 14.7 is currently available as a public beta. But be careful: Betas are often buggy and should only be downloaded on a tester device, not your primary phone. We recommend waiting until the final release before downloading. We expect to see a general release in mid- to late-July.

How can I download iOS 14.7 once it's generally available?

Once Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public, you should get a prompt telling you that iOS 14.7 is now available and asking if you'd like to download it. Or you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3. Tap Software Update.

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and prompt you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When your device reboots, it will be running iOS 14.7. (Check out our full instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14 here.)

What devices will iOS 14.7 work on?

iOS 14.7 will be compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. Generally, these include the iPhone 6S all the way up through the iPhone 12, along with the iPhone SE and the seventh-gen iPod Touch. For the full list of devices compatible with iOS 14, click here.

What new features will iOS 14.7 include?

The latest operating software update appears to be smaller, and focused on under-the-hood changes. Here are some of the features included in the final beta version.

MagSafe battery pack support for iPhone 12

If you have an iPhone 12 (any model), iOS 14.7 will allow for MagSafe battery pack support, so you can buy a $99 MagSafe battery pack that will magnetically attach to your phone and charge it on the go.

Set timers on your HomePod using the Home app

While you've been able to set timers on HomePod for a while, you previously needed to do this using Siri. In iOS 14.7, you can set a timer for your HomePod through the Home app without having to ask Siri, as 9to5Mac found in the developer beta code. The new option is located below HomePod alarms.

Weather app air quality feature expanding to more countries

iOS 14 added the ability to see air quality measures in the Weather app, but only in a few regions. In the iOS 14.7 developer beta, this feature appears to be expanded to more countries, 9to5Mac spotted.

Changes to your Podcasts library

Your Podcasts library will allow you to choose to see all shows, or only the shows that you follow.

Battery drain bug fix (maybe)

Several people have reported an issue with their iPhone battery draining quickly since updating to iOS 14.6. Apple has yet to address the issue, but it seems possible it could be fixed in iOS 14.7.

For more, check out some of the best hidden iPhone features we've found in iOS 14. And before you make any OS updates, make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready to do so.