Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels Chat Feature

Instagram creators have a new way to interact with their fans. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new Instagram mobile feature called broadcast channels on Thursday, which lets creators send text, photos, videos and more directly to their followers. Zuckerberg made the announcement in his own broadcast channel, called Meta Channel, where he plans to share other Meta updates moving forward.

Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, and followers can react to messages and vote in polls. Meta said it plans to add more features to broadcast channels, like the crowdsourcing questions for an "ask me anything."

Anyone can join a broadcast channel, but only followers will receive notifications when a creator posts in a broadcast channel. Followers can mute broadcast channels, and control how many notifications they receive from a broadcast channel.

Meta

The feature is available to select US creators, but Meta plans to extend the feature to other creators in the coming months.

Zuckerberg also said that broadcast channels would be coming to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

For more, check out what to know about Instagram's Quiet Mode and Instagram's paid verification rumors.