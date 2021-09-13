Instagram developing 'Favorites' feature that may give you more control of your feed

Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram is building a new feature that would let users customize their feed, according to TechCrunch. The feature would reportedly let you "Favorite" up to 30 accounts, which would show up in your feed before other (non-favorite) accounts.

On social media apps like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, followed accounts accumulate quickly, and feeds can quickly turn into a soup of posts that algorithms assume you're interested in. As a result, the posts that you're actually interested in can wind up buried under brands and other less relevant content. Features like "Favorites," or its Facebook equivalent "Close Friends," make it easier for you to see what you want to see.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told TechCrunch the feature is an internal prototype that's still in development.

It's unclear if or when Favorites might show up for everyone. But if Instagram does eventually launch it, you may have an easier time finding the posts you actually want to see.