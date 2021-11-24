Instagram CEO to testify before Congress for the first time

Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said Wednesday he plans to testify before Congress for the first time about how the social media app is trying to keep young people safe, amid criticism that the photo and video service is harming the mental health of teens.

"These are important issues, but we have shared goals. We all want young people to be safe when they're online," Mosseri, who has three children, said in a video posted on Twitter.

Mosseri didn't specify when the hearing will happen. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, has been hosting a series of hearings about child safety and told The New York Times that the executive is expected to appear before the Senate during the week of Dec. 6. Blumenthal's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blumenthal started hosting the hearings after The Wall Street Journal published a story about how Instagram's internal research showed the app is "toxic" to teen girls, worsening body image issues for some young people. Instagram is part of Meta, formerly known as Facebook. The social network has said that the research is being mischaracterized and that Instagram also connects young people to family and friends and in some cases helps them deal with body image issues or had no impact. Instagram has also been has been working on new tools aimed at improving mental health, including a feature to remind people to take a break from the platform.

In September, Facebook's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, appeared before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security in a hearing led by Blumenthal. The Senate panel also held a hearing in October about online child safety with executives from Snapchat, TikTok, and Google-owned YouTube.

US lawmakers aren't the only ones scrutinizing Instagram. Last week, a group of state attorneys general said they're investigating whether Meta violated state consumer protection law by promoting Instagram to children and teens despite knowing of the service's harms.