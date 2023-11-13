'Indiana Jones 5' Streaming on Disney Plus: Release Date and Time

Disney

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth movie in the franchise, is joining the four earlier films on Disney Plus in December, offering fans some potential binge-watching over the holidays.

The globe-trotting flick, which premiered in theaters in June and stars Harrison Ford, presents a new challenge for Jones involving an ancient dial that could change the course of history, per a synopsis from Disney Plus. It's directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter, Helena.

Indiana Jones 5 will be the last time fans see Ford as the legendary adventurer, according to an interview with the actor earlier this year. Here's precisely when you'll be able to watch it on Disney Plus, as well as how a VPN could potentially assist you with streaming.

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney Plus

Indiana Jones 5 will be released globally on Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET), unless you're in Europe, the Middle East or Africa. In that case, one of three things is true: If you're in Turkey, you can watch it on Jan. 3, if you're in France, you can watch it on a yet-to-be-determined date, and everyone else can stream the film on Dec. 13.

There are two main Disney Plus plans you can subscribe to: ad-supported Disney Plus Basic, and ad-free Disney Plus Premium. Basic costs $8 a month, and the premium plan costs $14 a month or $140 a year (a yearly savings of $28). Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) are currently streaming on Disney Plus, and that'll still be the case in December, according to Disney.

How to watch Indiana Jones 5 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Indiana Jones 5 will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Indiana Jones 5 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.