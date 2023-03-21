Amazon Job Cuts Oppo X6 Pro Phone Samsung QD-OLED TV Google Pixel 7 Deal Exercise Can Make You Happier 12 Healthy Spring Recipes Cheap Plane Tickets How to Spot a Stroke
India vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 3rd ODI Cricket From Anywhere

Who will come out on top in this series decider in Chennai?

Kevin Lynch
It's all to play for at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, as India take on Australia in the final one-day international of this entertaining three-match series.

India enjoyed a dominant five-wicket victory in the first ODI, only for Australia to level the series in some style, bowling out the hosts for just 117 runs to claim a stunning 10 wicket-win in the second match.

The Baggy Greens will be hoping for another match-winning performance from veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc, whose five wickets for 53 balls in the last encounter will have given India's batsmen plenty of food for thought coming into this final clash. 

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowling a ball.

Australia's Mitchell Starc showed why he is among the world's most feared ODI bowlers with his superb display in the second ODI against India, which saw him take five wickets.

India vs. Australia 3rd ODI: When and where?

The third and final One Day International of this series between India and Australia takes place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. Play is set to start at 1.30 p.m. IST local time in India (7 p.m. AEDT in Australia, 4 a.m. ET, 1 a.m. PT in the US, and 8 a.m. GMT in the UK).

How to watch the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in the US

This decisive ODI clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 3 a.m. ET.

ESPN Plus

Watch cricket in the US from $10 a month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch a large selection of cricket action, including this intriguing final ODI. Read our ESPN Plus review.

See at ESPN

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in India

Cricket fans in India can cheer on the hosts in this crucial third ODI by tuning into the Star Sports 1 TV channel or by signing up to a Disney Plus Hotstar streaming subscription.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Watch cricket in India from Rs 499 a month

Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the streaming service's all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499.

See at Hotstar

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in Australia

Baggy Greens fans Down Under can watch this match on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch cricket in Australia for AU$25 a month

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

See at Kayo Sports

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in the UK

BT Sports has the UK broadcast rights for live coverage for this ODI clash. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport

Watch cricket in the UK from £30 a month

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. 

See at BT

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming live cricket may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.