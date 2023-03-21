India vs. Australia Livestream: How to Watch 3rd ODI Cricket From Anywhere

It's all to play for at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, as India take on Australia in the final one-day international of this entertaining three-match series.

India enjoyed a dominant five-wicket victory in the first ODI, only for Australia to level the series in some style, bowling out the hosts for just 117 runs to claim a stunning 10 wicket-win in the second match.

The Baggy Greens will be hoping for another match-winning performance from veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc, whose five wickets for 53 balls in the last encounter will have given India's batsmen plenty of food for thought coming into this final clash.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the match live wherever you are in the world.

India vs. Australia 3rd ODI: When and where?



The third and final One Day International of this series between India and Australia takes place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. Play is set to start at 1.30 p.m. IST local time in India (7 p.m. AEDT in Australia, 4 a.m. ET, 1 a.m. PT in the US, and 8 a.m. GMT in the UK).

How to watch the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in the US

This decisive ODI clash is streaming on dedicated cricket service Willow TV, as well as ESPN Plus, where coverage starts at 3 a.m. ET.

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch a large selection of cricket action, including this intriguing final ODI. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in India

Cricket fans in India can cheer on the hosts in this crucial third ODI by tuning into the Star Sports 1 TV channel or by signing up to a Disney Plus Hotstar streaming subscription.

Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the streaming service's all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499.

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in Australia



Baggy Greens fans Down Under can watch this match on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Livestream the India vs. Australia 3rd ODI in the UK



BT Sports has the UK broadcast rights for live coverage for this ODI clash. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Quick tips for streaming cricket using a VPN

