How to Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' From Anywhere

Much like the zombies that inhabit the franchise, The Walking Dead series refuses to die. Its latest spinoff show, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is hitting screens with another helping of apocalyptic undead drama.

This latest installment of the hugely popular franchise sees the return of two of its most-loved characters, with the reunion of Rick and Michonne Grimes following their dramatic separation in season 9 of TWD.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira both make their long-awaited returns to the lead roles in what had originally been envisioned as a big-screen movie but instead has materialized as a six-episode TV series.

Rick had been presumed dead following his exit from the show, but this new spinoff is set to explain what the former sheriff's deputy has been up to, while also seeing him hitch back up with Michonne. With the pair thrust into a different environment, the couple will deal with more than just walkers as threats. The show will also answer the question as to whether the reunited pair return as lovers, friends, zombie-slaying partners or enemies.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in the US

Viewers in the US and Canada can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on the AMC cable channel or the AMC Plus streaming app, which is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

The series will premiere on the AMC cable network in the US and Canada on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), but if you have the AMC Plus app, you can access new episodes a little earlier, from 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) every Sunday morning.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is an AMC original that's available via most cable providers as well as several cord-cutter-friendly streaming services, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Prices start from $40 a month for either service.

AMC AMC Plus Stream in the US and Canada Subscribe to AMC's premium streaming service to watch the whole of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. AMC Plus is also available in Canada, with the service set to release new episodes of the show in tandem with the US. Prices start at $9 a month depending on which country you live in, and there's a seven-day trial for new customers. See at AMC Plus

Sling Sling Carries AMC Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters, and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as with the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and gain access to many more cable channels. Prices start at $40 per month for individual Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages. See at Sling

More ways to watch AMC Plus:

Can I watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in the UK?



It's not great news for UK fans of the franchise, with no confirmed broadcaster so far announced for the region. If you're a US or Canadian resident traveling in the U.K., a VPN will let you stream AMC Plus like you would back home.

Watch 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where it's at for zombie apocalypse action. The opening episode of the show is set to be available on the service from Monday, Feb. 26, with new installments hitting Stan every Monday from then on.

