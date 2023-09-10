How to Watch 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Without Cable

You can skip the Louvre and see France through Daryl Dixon's eyes in the newest spinoff from The Walking Dead universe. Norman Reedus reprises his fan-favorite role in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, fighting off hot-blooded acid zombies who can burn the skin. Expect lots of questions and surprises as you follow his character's journey far from home.

According to AMC, Daryl "washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why." He sets off in a post-apocalyptic French countryside and eventually meets an 11-year-old child named Laurent who's been raised by nuns. Could he hold the key to the zombie virus -- or helping Daryl get back home?

AMC Networks

The series' cast includes Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.

Watch Daryl trudge across France as he discovers a mysterious lab and connects with other survivors. Read on to learn when and where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and why you may want to use a VPN to stream.

Read more: Best VPN 2023: VPNs Tested and Rated by Our Experts

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Viewers have several options to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon without a cable subscription. You can stream the series on the AMC Plus streaming app, which is available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more. The AMC channel is included with live TV streaming services, Philo and Sling TV, two lower-priced platforms.

The series will premiere on AMC and AMC Plus app on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). We'll note that AMC is airing the show as a special event on additional channels: BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv. You'll find several of these channels on Philo and Sling.

Read more: Best Live TV Streaming Service for Cord Cutters in 2023

James Martin/CNET AMC Plus Stream ad-free in the US, Canada, Spain, New Zealand or Australia You can subscribe to AMC Plus to access titles from AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now, BBC America and a dedicated channel for The Walking Dead. The streaming service costs $9 per month in the US, and you can sign up on its website, or as a standalone app via Apple, Prime or Roku. International rates for the app starts at 4 euros, but check local rates. If you purchase a subscription directly on the AMC Plus website, a seven-day free trial is available. See at AMC Plus

Sarah Tew/CNET Sling TV Carries AMC, BBC America, IFC Sling TV offers several packages with a starting price of $40 per month in most regions. They all include access to AMC, BBC America and IFC, and you can stream The Walking: Daryl Dixon with ads. See at Sling TV

How to stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Daryl Dixon on AMC Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best VPN list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is streaming on AMC Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open AMC Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.