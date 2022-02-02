How to watch the Puppy Bowl 2022

Now that we know who's heading to Super Bowl LVI, it's time to put the spotlight on another championship game: Puppy Bowl XVIII. The most adorable showdown of the season happens on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), hours before Super Bowl kickoff.

Sure, game day is the day for entertaining -- not to mention expensive -- commercials, finger foods and touchdown dances, but why not start things off with this cuddly event? This puppy version of orange versus blue is the perfect prelude to seeing the Bengals and Rams hit the field. And having your own pets isn't required.

Discovery Plus

Hosted by besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Puppy Bowl 2022 will bring together two rival teams aiming for victory. Though it's not the first time Snoop and Stewart have hosted the game, this year they'll be acting as coaches in the ultimate fur-baby matchup. Along with providing play-by-play commentary, they'll be running drills, giving pep talks and leading their pooches to greatness.

What's on the line? Besides the prized Chewy Lombarky Trophy, each pup in the lineup is up for adoption. Team Fluff and Team Ruff are counting on the viewing audience to really bring things home for them as potential new owners.

This must-see event will also feature a puppy cheerleading squad, a kitty halftime show and an appearance from Elmo and his dog Tango. While cable subscribers can watch the fun unfold on Animal Planet or the Animal Planet Go app, here's how cord-cutters can get in on the action.

Discovery Plus

To take in all three hours of the Puppy Bowl and its preshow, head over to Discovery Plus, the official streaming home of the event. Viewers receive exclusive access to Pupclose & Personal, a series highlighting Ariana Grande's animal rescue organization that she launched with her choreographer friends. The app will also feature a reel of the Puppy Bowl's 17-year history. All this content is available before the game. The monthly fee for Discovery Plus is $5, but new subscribers are eligible for a free seven-day trial.

You'll find more than 60 live channels on Philo, including Animal Planet, and the price tag is just $25 per month. A bonus is Philo's unlimited DVR, so if you want to record all that cuteness to watch later, you can save it for up to one year. New Philo users can sign up for a seven-day free trial.

Watch the fluffy game commence live on FuboTV. The service's basic starter package is $65 per month and includes Animal Planet along with 250 hours of DVR. If you're not already signed up, you can get a free trial run for seven days. Once the Puppy Bowl ends, you can flip over to NBC to watch the Super Bowl at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET).

YouTube TV encourages new subscribers to try its live streaming service for free for two weeks, and after that, it's $65 per month. Tune in to Animal Planet on game day and then enjoy the Puppy Bowl replay through the service's unlimited DVR. Like Fubo, YouTube TV also makes it seamless to watch the NFL's big game by carrying NBC.

Hulu has multiple subscription plans, but bear in mind that if you want to watch Puppy Bowl live on Animal Planet, it costs $70 per month for Hulu Live TV. Sorry, there isn't a free trial available for new or returning users. However, you can also stream the big game on this live plan. Read our Hulu With Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream includes Animal Planet with all four of its streaming packages, and you can subscribe to its base Entertainment plan for $70 per month. While there isn't a free trial, you can get a refund on your bill if you cancel your subscription within 14 days. That's enough time to catch the Puppy Bowl and then follow up with Super Bowl LVI on NBC.

The Puppy Bowl is about more than just a chaotic game of cuteness overload. Viewers will learn about the hard work happening around the country at animal shelters, and get the chance to meet a group of service dogs and special needs pups. Who knows? You may wind up helping one of these animals find a forever home.