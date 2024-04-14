How to Watch the Masters 2024: TV Schedule, Tee Times, Watch Final Round Today

The final round of the 88th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is underway. Scottie Scheffler leads after 54 holes at seven under par. Collin Morikawa is one stroke back, and Max Homa is two behind. After carding a 75 on Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau trails Scheffler by four shots.

Sunday's final round has started, and the final pairing of Scheffler and Morikawa tees off at 2:35 p.m. ET. TV coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters heading into Sunday's final round. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tiger Woods shot a career-worst 82 on Saturday and is out of contention. It was the highest round in any major championship of his career and included eight bogeys and consecutive double bogeys.

With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this weekend. Here's what you need to know to watch the drama unfold today on CBS and Paramount Plus.

How to watch the Masters

The first two rounds were on ESPN, and coverage shifted to CBS for the weekend. Today's final round will be on CBS and Paramount Plus. Today's TV coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.

When does Tiger Woods tee off today?

Tiger Woods started his final round earlier today at 9:35 a.m. ET.

Who are the LIV golfers I should root against this weekend?



Of the 13 golfers playing in the Masters Tournament who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, eight made the cut. Here's the list:

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Joaquín Niemann

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

What is the TV schedule for the Masters?

The final round will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT).

Can I livestream the Masters online for free?

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament:

You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.



You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area. You can also use Paramount Plus to stream the final round.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.