How to Watch the 2024 State of the Union From Anywhere

President Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union address before Congress tonight. His speech comes two days after Super Tuesday and months ahead of this year's presidential election. Biden is expected to discuss the economy, war, women's reproductive rights and his policy plans.

In a pivotal year in which the president is campaigning for reelection, you'll find multiple news outlets and cable networks covering the event, but you don't need a TV package in order to watch. Here's how to stream the State of the Union, whether you want to watch for free or via a subscription streaming service.

How to watch the 2024 State of the Union

Biden's State of the Union will broadcast live on Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama will give the Republican rebuttal following the president's address.

You can tune in to the speech for free directly via a YouTube livestream available on the White House website, or stream coverage on YouTube channels for major news organizations such as CBS, ABC, NBC, C-SPAN and Fox News. While the White House channel will only stream the speech, news broadcasters will provide commentary before and after the address.

In addition to YouTube, you can access the following news stations for streaming:

CBS coverage is available on Paramount Plus

NBC offers free access to its website and NBC News Now for live coverage, where NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will provide special coverage starting at 9 p.m.

ABC viewers can watch on abcnewslive.com or Hulu.

Cord-cutters can also watch the event on an on-demand service or live TV streaming platform such as YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV. Not every service carries each network, so check with your provider to verify its channel lineup.

