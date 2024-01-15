How to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards Without Cable
Will Succession and Ted Lasso win big again?
Time to celebrate some great TV.
The 75th annual Emmy Awards, postponed from September amid the actors' and writers' strikes, will honor shows that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. That includes HBO/Max drama series like Succession (the most nominations with 27), video game adaptation, The Last of Us (the second most noms, 24) and season 2 of The White Lotus (the third most noms, 23).
All three are up for best drama, while the best comedy nominees include season 3 of Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso (the most nominated comedy with 21 noms overall) and season 1 -- not the more recent second season -- of FX/Hulu's The Bear.
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the ceremony. Here's more on how to tune in (and see if your favorite shows walk away with some big awards.)
How to Watch the Emmys
Ready for television's biggest night? The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It'll also stream the following day on Hulu.
If you don't care about catching the Emmys live, you'll be able to watch the award show at your leisure on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Jan, 16.
Hulu costs $8 a month for the ad-supported version and $18 a month for the ad-free version. If you know you want to stream Hulu with ads for 12 months, you can also pay $80 for a year of the tier. (That's $16 less than if you were to pay for it month-by-month.) With a Disney bundle, you can get Hulu bundled with Disney Plus, ESPN Plus or both of the streamers.
Want to watch the 2023 Emmys live without cable? You can turn to a streaming service like YouTube TV. The live TV streamer costs $73 a month and stands out for its number of channels and ease of use.
Sling
Carries Fox
Like YouTube TV, Sling TV is another streaming service that can come in handy for cord-cutters. With a Sling Blue subscription ($40 a month), live local streaming of Fox might be available to you, but it depends on what city you're located in. Head to this site to check.
