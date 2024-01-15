How to Watch the 2024 Emmy Awards Without Cable

Time to celebrate some great TV.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards, postponed from September amid the actors' and writers' strikes, will honor shows that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. That includes HBO/Max drama series like Succession (the most nominations with 27), video game adaptation, The Last of Us (the second most noms, 24) and season 2 of The White Lotus (the third most noms, 23).

All three are up for best drama, while the best comedy nominees include season 3 of Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso (the most nominated comedy with 21 noms overall) and season 1 -- not the more recent second season -- of FX/Hulu's The Bear.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the ceremony. Here's more on how to tune in (and see if your favorite shows walk away with some big awards.)

Succession snagged 27 Emmy nominations for its fourth and final season. HBO

How to Watch the Emmys

Ready for television's biggest night? The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It'll also stream the following day on Hulu.

