AMC's Interview with the Vampire is the superior Anne Rice adaptation, not to be confused with the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Rolin Jones created the series, which follows the vampire love story of Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his narcissistic maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). It's a forward-thinking, bloody ride that disrupts the tried-and-true (albeit formulaic) genre and leaves the previous adaptation in the dust.

Rice's Immortal Universe first hit the small screen when AMC dropped season 1 of Interview with the Vampire in 2022. Following up on the success of the series, the network premiered Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the second supernatural horror project inspired by Rice's work, the following year. With a third project in development -- a series that'll follow the Talamasca, a secret society that keeps track of paranormal phenomena in our living world -- AMC is steadily building up a slate of thought-provoking horror shows honoring the late author's extensive library.

Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles star in Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC Plus. Gene Page/AMC

Interview with the Vampire is a benchmark in its genre. The first entry in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series was published in 1976 and reshaped vampire lore. She added a romantic element to the mix, giving a newfound air of humanity to these inhuman creatures. Nearly five decades later, her creative stamp on the popular horror bracket has remained strong.

Delainey Hayles stars alongside Anderson and Reid as child vampire Claudia in season 2 of Interview with the Vampire, replacing Bailey Bass, who previously played the role. Eric Bogosian returns as journalist Daniel Molloy and Assad Zaman will be more prominent in the new episodes as vampire Armand. Ben Daniels joins the series in season 2 as Santiago, the lead vamp of Paris's Theatre des Vampires.

How to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 from anywhere using a VPN

If you can't watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you can virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 in the US

Viewers in the US and Canada can watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 on the AMC cable channel or the AMC Plus streaming app, which is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more.

The series will premiere on the AMC cable network in the US and Canada on Sunday, May 12, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), but if you have the AMC Plus app, you can access new episodes a little earlier, from 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) every Sunday morning.

Interview with the Vampire is an AMC original that's available via most cable providers as well as several cord-cutter-friendly streaming services, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Prices start from $40 a month for either service.

AMC AMC Plus Stream in the US and Canada Subscribe to AMC's premium streaming service to watch season 2 of Interview with the Vampire. AMC Plus is also available in Canada, with the service set to release new episodes of the show in tandem with the US. Prices start at $9 a month depending on which country you live in, and there's a seven-day trial for new customers. See at AMC Plus

Sling Sling Carries AMC Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters, and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as with the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 and gain access to many more cable channels. Prices start at $40 per month for individual Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages. See at Sling

Can I watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 in the UK?



It's not great news for UK fans of the franchise, with no confirmed broadcaster so far announced for the region. If you're a US or Canadian resident traveling in the UK, a VPN will let you stream AMC Plus like you would back home.

Watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 in Australia

For those Down Under, streaming platform Stan is where you can sink your teeth into this vampire goodness. The opening episode of the show is set to be available on the service from Monday, May. 13, with new installments hitting Stan every Monday from then on.

Quick tips for streaming Interview with the Vampire season 2 using a VPN