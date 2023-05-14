Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
How to Watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 From Anywhere

The final season of the beloved spin-off makes its premiere.

Kevin Lynch
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
Kevin Lynch
4 min read
After eight years on air, Fear the Walking Dead is about to end with an explosive eighth and final season. Fans can expect a time jump in this round of the zombie apocalypse spin-off show and the likely end of longtime character Morgan's storyline.

Split into two six-episode segments, with the second installment set to follow later in the year, this first run follows the immediate aftermath of the botched rescue mission to free Mo from P.A.D.R.E. in the Season 7 finale.

A still from Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 showing Kim Dickens as Madison holding tools.
Lauren 'Lo' Smith/AMC

The final season sees Kim Dickens returning as Madison Clark in a regular capacity after being a guest star in season 7. Meanwhile Morgan (Lennie James), Victor (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García) and company all return for the show's swan song as well. Here's when and where to stream the last chapters of the story. 

How to watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 from anywhere using a VPN 

If you find yourself unable to watch Fear The Walking Dead in your region, a VPN can come in handy. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change the location of your phone, tablet or laptop to a US server and gain access to Sling Freestream from anywhere in the world. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Watch 'Fear the Walking Dead Season 8' in the US

Viewers in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia can watch Fear the Walking Dead on the AMC cable channel or the AMC Plus streaming app, which is also available via Apple TV, Prime Video, DirecTV and more. 

The series will premiere on the AMC cable network in the US and Canada on Sunday, May 14 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), but if you have the AMC Plus app, you can access new episodes three days early on Thursdays around 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). 

Fear the Walking Dead is an AMC original that is available via most cable providers as well as a number of cord-cutter friendly streaming services, including Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Prices start from $40 a month for either service. 

AMC Plus

Stream in the US, Canada, New Zealand or Australia

Subscribe to AMC's premium streaming service to watch the whole of Fear the Walking Dead season 8. AMC Plus is also available in Canada, with the service set to release new episodes of season 8 in tandem with the US. 

Prices start at $7 a month depending on which country you live in, and there's a seven-day trial for new customers. 

See at AMC Plus
Sling

Carries AMC

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters and AMC is included with both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, as well as the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, so you can watch the entire final season of Fear the Walking Dead and gain access to many more cable channels. Sling is currently discounting the first month of membership by 50% for new subscribers, too.

See at Sling

More ways to watch AMC Plus:

How to watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 in the UK

For UK fans of the show, the premiere will be simulcast with the US on BT TV on Monday May 15 at 2 a.m. BST. The episode will be available later on Amazon Prime Video.

BT TV

Carries AMC

The flexible IPTV service for BT Broadband customers includes BT Sport, as well as Sky channels via a Now Membership, plus Netflix, AMC and more. Visit BT TV to choose a package that includes access to AMC.

See at BT

Quick tips for streaming 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 8 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming FTWD episodes may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.