How to Get Your Kids' Music Out of Your Spotify Wrapped Playlist

It's one of the more absurd dilemmas of modern parenting -- while everyone else is sharing their cool Spotify Wrapped end-of-year music recaps, you're looking at a list of top songs filled with Little Baby Bum and the Encanto soundtrack. If you're a Spotify user with young children, it's possible that your kids' favorite songs get played a lot more often than yours.

You can customize the appearance of your Spotify Wrapped presentation when sharing it on social media, but you can't really change the content within. You can, however, tweak the related Your Top Songs 2023 playlist to delete stuff like the Poop Poop Poop Poop Song and the Bluey Theme Tune. When you're finished, you can share that playlist online to take part in the Spotify Wrapped fun.

Read more: Change These Spotify Settings for the Best Listening Experience

Because the Your Top Songs 2023 playlist is created by Spotify, you can't directly edit it yourself, but there's an easy way around that restriction. Read on to learn how to turn your Spotify Wrapped playlist into something you're not embarrassed to listen to or share. For more, check out our best music streaming services of 2023 and the best stores for buying digital music permanently.

What is the Your Top Songs 2023 Spotify playlist?

The annual Spotify Wrapped recap assembles your listening data from the start of year until October 31. It gives you all sorts of stats like total minutes listened and number of different artists played. It also includes details about which songs you listened to the most and then uses that information to create a personalized playlist called Your Top Songs 2023.

The Your Top Songs 2023 playlist contains the songs you listened to most in 2023, listed in the order of songs you played most frequently to least frequently.

You can find Your Top Songs 2023 playlist at the end of the Spotify Wrapped presentation, or by visiting the Spotify home page and looking under Made for You > Uniquely Yours. You can also simply search for "wrapped" and it should be the first or second result.

How do I edit my Your Top Songs 2023 Spotify playlist?

Since the Your Top Songs 2023 playlist was created by Spotify, you can't simply edit it directly the way you would any of your own playlists. To get around that restriction, you simply need to make a copy of it.

On the desktop app, with the Spotify Your Songs 2023 playlist loaded, click the three dots to the right of the play and download buttons. Select Add to other playlist, then + Create Playlist in the sub-menu.

To delete songs from the Your Top Songs 2023 playlist, you'll need to duplicate it first. Screenshot by Peter Butler/CNET

Spotify will then create a new playlist in your library that's called "Your Top Songs 2023 (2)." On that new playlist, click the three-dot icon, and then select Edit details to rename it "Your Top Songs 2023" (or whatever title you prefer).

Once you've created that new playlist with the desktop app, you can then edit the playlist like any other on Spotify. Select and drag songs to change the order, or more important, select multiple tracks using the Control (Windows) or Command (Mac) keys, then right-click (or Control-click on Mac), and select Remove from this playlist to delete any songs you don't want to include. (Bye bye, Bluey!)

The web-based version of Spotify works exactly the same as the desktop version for duplicating and editing playlists.

For both the iPhone and Android mobile app, the process is mostly the same with a few technical differences. Start by visiting your Spotify-created Your Top Songs of 2023 playlist and clicking the three-dot icon near the top. Scroll down the resulting pop-up menu and tap Add to other playlist.

You can leave the name of the playlist as Your Top Songs 2023 or call it whatever you like. Screenshot by Peter Butler/CNET

On the next screen, tap the New playlist button, and you'll be prompted to "Give your playlist a name" with "Your Top Songs 2023" already in place as the default. Leave it as is or rename, then hit the Create button to make the new playlist.

To edit that new playlist on the mobile apps, you'll unfortunately need to remove any songs you don't want one by one. Click the three dots next to any song you don't want on the playlist, then select Remove from this playlist. Rinse and repeat until all the Bluey and Elmo are gone.

How do I share my new Your Top Songs 2023 Spotify playlist?

Once you've duplicated and edited your Your Top Songs 2023 playlist, it's simple to share it on social media or elsewhere. On the desktop and web apps, visit your new playlist page, click that three-button icon yet again, and select Share > Copy link to playlist at the very bottom of the menu. You can now paste that link into Facebook, Instagram, X, Mastodon or whatever social network you prefer. And you won't have to worry about your friends seeing all of your kids' songs.