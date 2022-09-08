How to Get ESPN Plus for UFC 279

UFC superstar Nate Diaz is returning to the Octagon for the first time in over a year to face the up-and-coming unbeaten welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in UFC 279.

The pay-per-view match will be available exclusively for ESPN Plus subscribers, which means that you'll need a $10-a-month ESPN Plus subscription to even sign up for the event. The service comes included in the $14 Disney bundle, which includes Disney Plus and Hulu. UFC 279 will then be a one-time purchase of $75.

ESPN Plus offers live out-of-market NHL hockey games, along with plenty of other live sports like MLS soccer (until Apple's deal takes effect in 2023), baseball and golf. It's also home to exclusive shows, such as Peyton's Places starring Peyton Manning, and the vast 30 for 30 library. Some UFC matches are included as part of the subscription, but many of the biggest fights are PPV and usually require an extra fee.

Here's a step-by-step guide to signing up for ESPN Plus so you can watch every second of UFC 279.

Step 1: Go to the ESPN Plus website

ESPN Plus

Heading over to ESPN Plus will likely lead you to a signup page that pushes the Disney bundle. If you just want ESPN Plus, click on the small Subscribe to ESPN+ only link, or look for a similar link on the site if you're taken elsewhere.

Step 2: Create your ESPN Plus account

ESPN Plus

You'll be taken to a page where you'll fill out your name and email address. You'll also need to create a password that you'll use to sign in to the service. Fill out your information and click the yellow Sign Up button.

Step 3: Pick a plan and enter your credit card information

ESPN Plus

Now you'll be taken to a page where you'll need to pick either a monthly or yearly subscription. While both types of subscriptions offer full access to all the live sports and other programming on ESPN Plus, only the $10 monthly plan comes with exclusive articles and fantasy tools on the ESPN website and app.

The $100 annual subscription plan will already be highlighted when you land on the page, so make sure to click over to the monthly subscription if that's what you want.

Enter your credit card information, hit the Acknowledge button and click on Buy ESPN Plus.

Step 4: Sign up and pay for UFC 279

ESPN Plus

A confirmation of your purchase will pop up to thank you for signing up. Hit the yellow Get Started button to begin streaming on ESPN Plus. Now you should be good to watch all the action of ESPN Plus.

From here, you'll need to sign up for UFC 279. Despite the fact that ESPN Plus currently has a large portion of its homepage dedicated to an advertisement for the fight, there's no easy way to sign up for UFC 279 directly from the ESPN Plus website when using a browser online.

We were able to find the signup page on a Roku device and on iOS by heading to Settings in the ESPN Plus tab of the ESPN app. From there, scroll down and click on Subscriptions. You should now see a yellow button to purchase UFC 279. Clicking on it will lead you to a screen with the date, time and price of the event, along with another yellow button to Buy UFC 279. Clicking this will charge your account and give you access to the event.

ESPN Plus has yet to comment on how to purchase the subscription through a web browser.