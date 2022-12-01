Hive Social Temporarily Shuts Down Servers Amid Security Concerns

Hive Social, a growing social media app that many are using as a Twitter alternative, has temporarily taken its servers offline over security concerns on the platform.

Hive isn't a brand-new app; it launched on the Apple App Store in 2019. But the social media platform has skyrocketed in popularity following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, which has rocked that platform to its core. The whole saga has just been bananas, and that's given people more than enough reason to exit Twitter and flock to Hive, which hit more than 2 million users over the last month.

However, German cyber group Zerforschung issued a warning to Hive and its users about a number of critical vulnerabilities, and, well, they didn't mince their words: "Warning: do not use Hive Social," they said in a tweet.

We found multiple critical security vulnerabilities in the App, leaking private messages, posts, images and user data like phone numbers, emails and birthdates.https://t.co/r02xXr4fQR — zerforschung (@zerforschung) November 30, 2022

Subsequently, Hive tweeted that it would temporarily shut down their servers for a couple of days while they fix the issues. "No accounts or data have been leaked. Shutting down the server is a preventative measure," Hive said in a follow-up Tweet.

No accounts or data have been leaked. Shutting down the server is a preventative measure. — Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) December 1, 2022

The Hive team says the servers will be back online once all the security issues are fixed. How long that will take is anyone's guess.