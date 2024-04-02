Here's How to Sign Up for (and Cancel) ChatGPT Plus

If you've been using the free version of ChatGPT for a bit, you're probably getting pretty comfortable with the ins and outs of the chatbot. You're beginning to master the art of prompt engineering, catching ChatGPT's hallucinations and beginning to integrate OpenAI's large language model (LLM) into your daily life. Now, what if I told you that you can take your ChatGPT experience to the next level?

The field of AI chatbots and other generative AI tools is expansive and growing. A short list includes Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Claude.ai, Perplexity, Dall-E and Midjourney, and collectively they're poised to transform how you work, how you get information and how companies do business. But it all got started with ChatGPT.

OpenAI began offering a paid subscription for ChatGPT back in February of 2023, with the goal of "help[ing] support free access availability [of ChatGPT] to as many people as possible." With a paid subscription, you'll get access to the ChatGPT chatbot you already know, with some important additions. The jump to ChatGPT Plus will set you back $20 a month.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about ChatGPT Plus: What it offers, how to get started with it, and how to cancel your subscription. For more, here's what we know about Sora OpenAI's new text-to-video engine and ChatGPT testing a stronger memory.

What does ChatGPT Plus offer?

While $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus can feel similar to the free version of ChatGPT, there are some key differences that can make a difference in your chatbot experience.

Subscribers to ChatGPT plus will have access to ChatGPT-4, which, according to OpenAI, is the company's "most advanced system." However, it's important to note that users will only be able to send ChatGPT-4 40 messages every three hours. Users will also have access to Dall-E (OpenAI's image-generation model), access to the internet and access to ChatGPT-3.5 at any time regardless of wait times.

Additionally, according to OpenAI's announcement of ChatGPT Plus, subscribers will have "priority access to new features and improvements."

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

Subscribing to ChatGPT Plus is pretty simple. First, if you don't already have a free ChatGPT account, you'll need to set one up. If you already have one, you can skip ahead.

To set up a new account, click the Sign Up button Provide your name, email address and a valid phone number as prompted Read and accept a couple of disclaimers from OpenAI

If you already have a free ChatGPT account, all you'll need to do is:

Open a new chat with your free ChatGPT account Click Upgrade Plan at the bottom of the screen Select the green Upgrade to Plus button Purchase ChatGPT Plus by entering your payment information

How to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription

Let's say you aren't using ChatGPT Plus as much as you had thought you were going to, or maybe you're frustrated with paying $20 for limited access to ChatGPT-4. Regardless of the reason, it's pretty simple to cancel your ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Log in to your ChatGPT account

Click your username in the bottom-left corner Click My Plan, and then select Manage My Subscription Click the Cancel Plan button

According to ChatGPT's website, if you purchased your subscription in the ChatGPT app, you'll need to cancel your subscription via Apple or Android.

For more, here's our AI Glossary and everything on how AI misinformation works (and how to spot it).

