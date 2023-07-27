'Harley Quinn': How to Watch Season 4 From Anywhere

Harley Quinn is taking a swing at a fourth season of her animated show on Max.

Harley Quinn -- the half-hour, adult-oriented comedy -- follows the titular baseball bat-wielding anti-hero, fellow anti-hero Poison Ivy and an assortment of villains and heroes from the DC Universe. Season 4 of the show picks up after the previous installment -- a trailer shows Harley hanging around members of the Bat Family, while Lex Luthor refers to Ivy as his new "She-E-O." Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell voice Harley and Ivy.

The series last premiered on Max's previous incarnation, HBO Max, in the US. Here's more on exactly when you can see the story continue, and why you may want to pair the show with a VPN.

How to Watch Harley Quinn Season 4

Ready to introduce some more chaos to your summer streaming lineup? The first three episodes of Harley Quinn season 4 are now streaming on Max. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT through Sept. 14.

Max unites the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries. There are three plans: a $10 per month ad-supported plan, and $16 and $20 per month plans without ads. Seasons 1-3 of Harley Quinn, plus a Valentine's Day special, are already available on the streamer.

Max Carries Harley Quinn Max doesn't offer a free trial, but you can save on any plan by paying for an entire year at once rather than 12 separate months. Read our Max review.

How to Watch Harley Quinn Season 4 with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the United States, where Harley Quinn season 4 will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Harley Quinn on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and that you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.