Haiti vs. Mexico Livestream: How to Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Soccer From Anywhere

Arguably the most intriguing fixture for matchday 2 of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup sees a rampant Haiti take on an equally in-form Mexico on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Haiti's 2-1 comeback win over World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar in their opening game saw them extend their winning run to six successive victories across all competitions.

A revamped Mexican side, meanwhile, impressed in their first encounter of the tournament with a dominant 4-0 victory against Honduras, thanks to a first-half double from Luis Romo, alongside goals from Orbelín Pineda and Luis Chávez.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will be hoping for another clean sheet following Mexico's 4-0 victory over Honduras in their opening match of the 2023 Gold Cup. John Todd/USSF/Getty Images

Haiti vs. Mexico: When and where?



Haiti take on Mexico at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, June 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MST local time, which is 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT (3 a.m. BST in the UK and 12 p.m. AEST in Australia on Friday June 30).

How to watch the Haiti vs. Mexico game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Haiti vs. Mexico game in the US

Thursday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch Gold Cup soccer on Fox from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $40 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Haiti vs. Mexico match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 3 a.m. BST in the early hours of Friday morning.

Viaplay Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year, to watch its CONCACAF Gold Cup coverage. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the Haiti vs. Mexico match in the Canada

If you want to stream this Gold Cup clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada.

Can I livestream the Haiti vs. Mexico game in Australia?

There is currently no confirmed broadcaster for this Gold Cup match Down Under.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. Just be aware that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Quick tips for streaming CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 using a VPN

