Grand National 2024 Livestream: How to Watch Aintree Horse Racing From Anywhere

The world's most prestigious steeplechase takes place once again this weekend as the runners and riders take on the 30 demanding fences of Aintree Racecourse for this year's Grand National.

First run in 1839, this year's edition of the four-mile race is set to see some significant changes. Along with an earlier time slot, the field has been reduced down from 40 horses to a maximum of 34, while the first fence has been brought closer to the start line in order to reduce the speed at which the horses reach it.

What effect that has on the race remains to be seen, but one element of this year's event that will be familiar from last year's race is the return of 2023 winner Corach Rambler. The Lucinda Russell-trained gelding is being strongly backed to become only the third horse since World War II to win consecutive Grand Nationals, matching a feat previously pulled off by Aintree legends Red Rum and Tiger Roll.

Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, won last year's race. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Grand National 2024: When and where?



This year's Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, April 13. The horses are this year set to get under starter's orders at the slightly earlier time of 4 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 14, in Australia).

How to watch the Grand National 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Grand National locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy.

A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Grand National 2024 in the UK for free



It's one of the biggest events on the UK's sporting calendar, and you can watch this year's event live and for free in the region, with the Grand National being shown on free-to-air terrestrial broadcaster ITV1. That also means you'll be able to stream the race for free on the network's streaming service ITVX. Coverage starts at 12:55 p.m. BST on Saturday afternoon, with the Grand National itself set to start at 4 p.m.

ITVX Watch the Grand National on ITVX for free ITVX is completely free to use in the UK, and works across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass and Xbox devices. See at ITVX

Can I livestream the Grand National 2024 in the US?



Despite its standing as one of the most famous horse races in the sporting calendar, no US network is showing this year's Grand National.

That also means that if you're in the US traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the race like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the Grand National is being broadcast and go from there.

Can I livestream the Grand National 2024 in Canada?

While CBC Sports has shown the Grand National live in recent years, that doesn't appear to be the case for the 2024 edition of the race, with no Canadian broadcaster currently confirmed to show the event this year.

If you're from the UK or Australia and happen to find yourself in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch via your usual streaming service.

Livestream the Grand National 2024 in Australia for free

Horse racing fans Down Under can watch this showpiece sporting event from Aintree for free via the Racing.com TV channel and Racing.com website.

