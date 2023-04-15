Grand National 2023 Livestream: How to Watch Aintree Horse Racing From Anywhere

The most highly anticipated horse race on the British calendar is here, as the runners and riders look to take on the intimidating hurdles of Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool for the 2023 Grand National.

Watched by a global audience of around 600 million people, the race was first held in 1839, with this year's event marking the 50th anniversary of the triumph of arguably its most famous winner, Red Rum.

Designed to test both the skill and stamina of both horses and jockeys, the Grand National is run over a distance of four miles and two furlongs, with horses having to navigate 30 fences, including the infamously difficult Becher's Brook and the Chair.

The Ted Walsh-trained Ain't That A Shame is this year's main favorite, but it will be up against a strong field of 39 other horses, including last year's winner Noble Yeats, as well as the well-fancied Delta Work.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the race live wherever you are in the world.

Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Grand National 2023: When and where?



This year's Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, April 15. The horses are set to be under starter's orders at 5:15 p.m. BST local time in the UK (12:15 p.m. ET, 8:15 a.m. PT in the US and 2:15 a.m. AEST in Australia on Sunday, April 16).

How to watch the Grand National 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Grand National locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Grand National 2023 in the UK for free



It's one of the biggest events on the UK's sporting calendar, and you can watch this year's event live and for free in the region, with the Grand National being shown on free-to-air terrestrial broadcaster ITV1. That also means you'll be able to stream the race for free on the network's streaming service ITVX. Coverage starts at 1 p.m. BST on Saturday afternoon, with the Grand National itself set to start at 5:15 p.m.

ITVX is completely free to use in the UK, and works across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass and Xbox devices.

Can I livestream the Grand National 2023 in the US?



Despite its iconic standing in the global horse racing calendar, no US network will be showing this year's Grand National.

That also means that if you're in the US traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the race like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the Grand National is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Grand National 2023 in Canada for free

This year's race can be live streamed for free on the CBC Sports website. Coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT on Saturday morning, with the main event set to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET, 9:15 a.m. PT.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is a free-to-air public service for those living in the region, offering a wide variety of sports to watch, including World Athletics and UCI cycling.

Livestream the Grand National 2023 in Australia

Horse racing fans Down Under can watch this showpiece sporting event from Aintree via premium TV provider Foxtel, with the race set to be shown on the Sky Racing channel.

Australia's premier pay TV service offers multiple channels and plans that vary based on what content you want included. As well as a wide range of top-tier sports via Fox Sports and BeIN, the service also offers access to the latest Hollywood movies, plus HBO, Warner Bros. and Discovery content.

Quick tips for streaming the Grand National using a VPN

