Google Tool Shows Water, Vegetation On Earth's Surface in Real Time

Google's latest mapping tool takes the power of Google Maps and brings in near real-time data of the world's water, vegetation, snow and man-made development.

Called Dynamic World, the tool is effective in understanding the impacts of environmental disturbances, from floods, wildfires, deforestation and urban development, the company said in a blog post Thursday.

"The global land squeeze pressures us to find smarter, efficient, and more sustainable ways to use land," said Craig Hanson, vice president of foods, forests, water and the ocean at the World Resources Institute in a blog post. "If the world is to produce what is needed from land, protect the nature that remains and restore some of what has been lost, we need trusted, near real-time monitoring of every hectare of the planet."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The project was made in conjunction with the World Resources Institute and is powered by Google Earth Engine and AI Platform.

Story is developing...