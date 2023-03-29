Nintendo's New OLED Switch Using Apple Pay Later iOS 16.4: What to Know Awaiting Apple's VR Headset 14 Hidden iPhone Features Signing Up for Google Bard VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy Clean These 9 Household Items Now
Google Is Bringing Heat Alerts to Search

The alerts will offer a way to find out about extreme heat and how to stay cool.

Kourtnee Jackson
Google sign amid vegetation at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters
Google said Wednesday that it'll launch new Search alerts for extreme hot weather. The feature will be rolled out during the coming months and will provide information on heat waves and suggestions for keeping safe. Higher temperatures are expected with spring and summer months ahead, and severe heat conditions can contribute to heatstroke, death and wildfires.

Citing a spike in searches on heat waves last summer, Google said that when people look up information on extreme hot temperatures, they'll find any applicable warning and details on "when a heat wave is predicted to start and end, tips on staying cool, and related health concerns to be aware of." The tech giant is partnering with Global Heat Health Information Network to ensure the information is current and reliable. 

Google shared an example of how the alert will appear in Search.

 Google

The move is part of Google's efforts to assist during critical weather events or disaster conditions in a region. Its crisis response initiative includes tools for tracking wildfires, as well as flood, earthquake and hurricane warnings. In addition to alerts and weather forecasts, users can receive instructions on how to protect themselves and where to find local resources.

Google said it's also expanded the use of its AI-powered Tree Canopy tool to roughly 350 cities around the world. The tool utilizes aerial imagery to help cities determine where trees are located in a given region. Communities can assess where to plant additional trees for more shade and to help mitigate the effects of climate change. 