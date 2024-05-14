Google Gemini Pricing: 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash Compared

It's no surprise that today's Google I/O event was all about AI. During the keynote, Google showcased two of its Gemini AI models: Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, both of which are available globally now. And if you want to try out one of these new and updated models, here's how much you should expect to pay.

Google said that Gemini 1.5 Pro is $7 per 1 million tokens, and for prompts up to 128K, it will be $3.50 per 1 million tokens. Gemini 1.5 Flash starts at $0.35 per 1 million tokens.

When describing the difference between the two models, Google said that in its own testing, it used Gemini 1.5 Pro for more complex and general tasks. The answers took a bit longer to generate, but Google Labs's Vice President Josh Woodward said it was worth the wait. But if you're looking for the fastest response time, Gemini 1.5 Flash was the go-to, especially for high-frequency tasks and narrow prompts.

Google also announced new updates to the Gemini 1.5 API, including video frame extraction, parallel calling and context caching. These updates are most likely to be useful for developers, but anyone can sign up to try Google's new 2 million token context window here.

