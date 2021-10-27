Google Android 12L update will bring improved features to tablets, foldable phones

Google

Google said it plans to release a feature-drop for Android 12 that's designed specifically for large-screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones. The update, dubbed Android 12L, will be available early next year, Google said in a blog post Wednesday.

Android 12L will include improvements to the user interface on large screens across "notifications, quick settings, lock screen, overview, home screen, and more," Google said in the post. The update will also improve multitasking, with a new task bar that'll make it easier to switch apps and use split screen mode, Google said. And it'll bring "visual and stability improvements" so that apps look better by default on larger screens, the company said.

"All told, there are over 250 million active large screen devices running Android," Dave Burke, vice president of engineering at Google, wrote in the blog post. "With all of the momentum, we're continuing to invest in making Android an even better OS on these devices, for users and developers."

Google said it plans to release the Android 12L feature-drop "in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldables." A preview of the software update is available now for developers.

