Giro d'Italia 2024: How to Watch a UCI World Tour Cycling Livestream for Free

The battle for the maglia rosa begins this weekend, as the world's best riders take on the 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia.

The first of the three Grand Tours in 2024, this year's event sees two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar make his debut in the race for UAE Team Emirates.

The Slovenian star is marked out as favorite to win with the bookies, with strong competition set to come from last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) over the course of the 21-stage event.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the Giro d'Italia live wherever you are in the world.

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Giro d'Italia 2024: Where and when is it?

The 2024 Giro d'Italia begins with Stage 1 in Torino on Saturday, May 4, and climaxes with a passage through Rome on Sunday, May 26.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found further down.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

Livestream the Giro d'Italia 2024 in the US

US cycling fans can watch all the action live via Max and its B/R Sports add-on.

US cycling fans can watch all the action live via Max and its B/R Sports add-on.

A subscription to Max currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year with ads. The higher-tier ad-free option is priced at $16 per month or $150 per year, while the service's Ultimate package, which allows additional devices and offers 4K resolution streams, will cost you $200 per year. Whichever option you go for, you'll also need the B/R Sports add-on. This usually costs an extra $10 per month, but Max is offering it for free for a limited time.

Livestream Giro d'Italia 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch this year's event for free on terrestrial broadcaster S4C's website or via iPlayer, however that coverage will be in Welsh. For live English language coverage of this year's race, you'll need to be a subscriber to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch this year's action live.

Stream Giro d'Italia 2024 in Australia for free

It's good news for cycling fans Down Under, with the 2024 Giro d'Italia set to be broadcast for free in Australia on SBS.

Stream Giro d'Italia 2024 in Canada

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live coverage of this year's race in Canada.

Dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is the place to watch live coverage of this year's race in Canada.

A monthly subscription to FloBikes currently costs CA$30, but you can make a savings by signing up to an annual subscription at CA$150 per year, which works out at CA$12.50 per month. The service has dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices.

Giro d'Italia 2024: Stages and full schedule

• Stage 1: Sunday, May 4 - Venaria Reale to Torino (1 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 12 p.m. BST in the UK, 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 9 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 2: Sunday, May 5 - San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa (Biella) (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 3: Monday, May 6 - Novara to Fossano (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 4: Tuesday, May 7 - Acqui Terme to Andora (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 5: Wednesday, May 8 - Genova to Lucca (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 6: Thursday, May 9 - Viareggio to Rapolano Terme (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 7: Friday, May 10 - Foligno to Perugia (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 8: Sunday, May 11 - Spoleto to Pri di Tivo (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 9: Sunday, May 12 - Avezzano to Napoli (2:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 1:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 12:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 10: Tuesday, May 14 - Pompeii to Cusano Mutri (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 11: Wednesday, May 15 - Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare (2:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 1:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 12:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 12: Thursday, May 16 - Martinsicuro to Fano (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 13: Friday, May 17 - Riccione to Cento (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 14: Sunday, May 18 - Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda (3:45 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:45 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:45 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 15: Sunday, May 19 - Manerba del Garda to Livigno (9:45 a.m. CET local time in Italy, 8:45 a.m. BST in the UK, 3:45 a.m. ET / 12:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5:45 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 16: Tuesday, May 21 - Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena (11 a.m. CET local time in Italy, 10 a.m. BST in the UK, 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 17: Wednesday, May 22 - Selva di Val Gardena to Passo del Brocon (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 18: Thursday, May 23 - Fiera di Primiero to Padova (3:45 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:45 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:45 a.m. ET / 3:45 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:45 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 19: Friday, May 24 - Mortegliano to Sappada (3:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 20: Sunday, May 25 - Alpago to Bassano del Grappa (2:30 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 1:30 p.m. BST in the UK, 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 12:30 a.m. AEST in Australia).

• Stage 21: Sunday, May 26 - Rome (3 p.m. CET local time in Italy, 2 p.m. BST in the UK, 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

