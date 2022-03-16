Get the Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle for Just $18

StackSocial

Looking to advance your career or transition into programming and software development? You don't have to attend university classes or even have a large budget to get the training you need to get started. Online courses are a great, cost-effective option to learn the skills necessary to score some of the most in-demand jobs, even if you're new to the field. Python is often a good programming language to start with when you're learning to code, and right now, you can with courses to move from novice to expert for just $18 with code PYTHON40. Just note this deal ends March 21.

With 10 courses featuring 91 hours of instruction, this bundle provides practical work and solid theoretical training. It'll give you a strong foundation in Python basics before moving on to the bundle's more advanced courses covering Python 3, a popular option for scientific programming, gaming, web development and more. The curriculum includes all sorts of content, including videos, quizzes, written assignments, in-browser coding challenges and more.

Read more: Shop the Final Day of CNET Deal Days With Tons of Exclusive Discounts

By the time you work your way through the coursework, you should be able to create programs, scrape websites, build automation and many other in-demand programming skills. And for less than the cost of takeout, there's never been a better time to invest in yourself.