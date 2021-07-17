Get discount car rentals, 80% off a VPN and summer fashion with these July coupon codes

Unsplash

Sitting between the Independence Day celebrations and the back-to-school rush, July has always been a slow month when it comes to deals, but that doesn't mean there aren't savings out there to be had. We've managed to round up all the discounts we can find to get you through the summer months. Don't plan a trip or hit the mall without checking your favorite store on CNET Coupons to see what promotions are currently running.

Save on invitations and announcement cards when you make them via Vistaprint, just use code JULY to get 15% off. Looking for more custom signages or business cards? Check out more codes from Vistaprint.

Book your next hotel or car rental through Hotwire and you can get $20 off using the codes HOTELPICK and CARPICK, minimum order of $200 required. You can always try our exclusive code CNETHOTDEAL to get $15 off if the previous offers expire. See more Hotwire codes.

Celebrate Shark Week and save big on one of the fastest VPN services reviewed by CNET's Rae Hodge, only $60 for a two-year subscription with code NETSHARK. Surfshark VPN comes with a 30-day refund guarantee. Read our Surfshark VPN review.

Upgrade your summer styles with Forever 21 and save up to 15% with code BMSM15. Shipping starts at $6 or free when you select the ship-to-store option. Check out its summer sale for up to 80% off selected styles. See more Forever 21 codes.

Grab swimwear for the entire family and hit the beach with Land's End's 40% off sale with code BRIGHT, with items as low as $6! Shipping is free with orders over $99 ($8 otherwise). See more Land's End codes.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.