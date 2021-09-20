Get 3 months free of Spotify Premium today

Angela Lang/CNET

Right now, Spotify is offering new users who haven't tried Spotify Premium the opportunity to . Yep, it's free! This offer ends Sept. 30, but if you decide to sign up, you'll have three months of Spotify Premium for free, until December. After your three months are up, you'll pay the standard price: $10 for the individual plan and $5 for the student plan. Both the Family and Duo Plans are excluded from this promotion.

There are plenty of other streaming services available, but I've used Spotify for years, first as a free user and then as a Spotify Premium subscriber, so I can speak on how good it is. And there's a big difference between the free and paid options. The biggest one is that the free version of Spotify has a lot of ads. The last straw using the free version was when I was working out and I couldn't skip songs or get out of ads. Both issues threw off my workout and I decided to try out Premium right after. Not only was the sound quality better, but I also got rid of those pesky ads and gained access to both music and podcasts that transformed my life.

Spotify is a big deal in the podcast world these days: Some of my favorites are The Read, Maintenance Phase, Fanti and Brown Ambition. All four of these podcasts venture into cultural criticism from journalists and pop culture enthusiasts, and financial wellness from the perspective of women of color. There's quite a bit of content you can find, on top of millions of music tracks, but the opportunity to dive into informative and funny podcasts, including exclusive Spotify podcasts like Jemele Hill is Unbothered (also one of my favorites), is too good to pass up.

Spotify is easy to navigate and it doesn't hurt to try it for free to see if it holds up to your standards. Try it before the offer ends at the end of September.