Germany vs. Netherlands Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Germany will be hoping for another impressive result in their build-up to hosting Euro 2024 as they take on the Netherlands in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's men ended a three-game winless run with a comfortable 2-0 friendly victory over France in Lyon on Saturday, thanks to goals from Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, come into this clash against their old rivals off the back of handing out a 4-0 thrashing away to in-form Scotland.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Florian Wirtz scored after seven seconds in Germany's victory over France on Saturday -- the fastest ever scored by a German player in an international match. Helge Prang - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Germany vs. Netherlands: When and where?



Germany hosts the Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in Germany, which is a 7:45 p.m. start in the UK, 3:45 p.m. ET or 12:45 p.m. PT kick-off in the US and Canada, and a 6:45 a.m. AEDT start on Wednesday, March 27 in Australia.

How to watch the Germany vs. Netherlands game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Germany vs. Netherlands game in the US

Tuesday's game is on Fox Sports 2. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable lineup, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV's Blue plan with its Sports Extra add-on includes Fox Sports 2

Livestream the Germany vs. Netherlands match in the UK for free

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. GMT on Tuesday evening.

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay

Livestream the Germany vs. Netherlands game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

streaming service Optus Sport

Livestream the Germany vs. Netherlands match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada

