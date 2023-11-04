Fulham vs. Man United Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Under-fire Man United boss Erik ten Hag will be praying his side can get back to winning ways on Saturday as they travel to west London to face Fulham.

Having seen their side stumble to a humiliating 3-0 defeat to local rivals Man City in the English Premier League last weekend, United fans had to endure another loss with the same scoreline in midweek, after the Red Devils were unceremoniously dumped out of the EFL Cup at home to Newcastle United.

A win for hosts Fulham on Saturday would see them pull level on points with United, with the Cottagers coming into this match having secured their place in the EFL Cup quarterfinals after a confidence-boosting midweek win over Ipswich.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is under growing pressure after his side suffered two damaging defeats in the space of a week. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fulham vs. Man United: When and where?



Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 11:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia).

Livestream Fulham vs. Man United in the US

Saturday's Fulham-Man United match is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man United game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Liverpool-Everton game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sport Ultimate channels.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports will be offering a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man United game in Canada

If you want to stream Fulham vs. Man United live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

