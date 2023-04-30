Fulham vs. Man City Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Manchester City could reach the summit of the English Premier League with a win on Saturday as they travel to West London to take on midtable Fulham.

Pep Guardiola's men were in imperious form on Wednesday as they brushed aside Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to reduce the Gunners' lead at the top of table to just two points. City also have the advantage of having two games in hand over their title rivals.

They now come up against a Fulham side that has seen their outside hopes of European qualification evaporate after a run of recent poor form.

With the hosts still without key striker Aleksandar Mitrović, who's in the middle of an eight-game ban, the Cottagers look like particularly favorable opponents for a City side that now look on an unstoppable procession to the championship.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs. Manchester City: When and where?



Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and claimed an assist in Manchester City's crucial 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fulham host Man City at Craven Cottage in London on Sunday, April 30. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. BST local time in the UK (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia).

How to watch the Fulham vs. Man City game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Fulham vs. Man City game in the US

This game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man City game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man City game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Fulham vs. Man City game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

