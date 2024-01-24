Fulham vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch Carabao Cup Soccer From Anywhere

Fulham will be desperate to come back from a 2-1 aggregate deficit as they host Liverpool in Wednesday's intriguing Carabao Cup semifinal second leg in west London.

Fulham were on top for most of the first leg, with Willian's 19th minute strike eventually canceled out by second-half goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Currently five points clear at the top of the English Premier League table, Liverpool come in as strong favorites to seal a place in the final at Wembley. The Reds will be without key duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold, however.

Fulham are set to start with Tom Cairney in midfield, while Harry Wilson could start on the right wing for the Cottagers against his old club.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Curtis Jones' second-half strike kickstarted Liverpool's comeback against Fulham in the first leg of this semifinal tie, but the midfielder could miss out on today's game thanks to a hamstring issue. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Fulham vs. Liverpool: When and where?



The Carabao Cup semifinal second leg between Fulham and Liverpool takes place at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time in the UK (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US; and 7 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, Jan. 25, in Australia).

Livestream the Fulham vs. Liverpool game in the US

Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal, second leg is streaming exclusively live in the US on ESPN Plus.

Livestream the Fulham vs. Liverpool game in the UK

Live broadcast rights for the Carabao Cup semifinal in the UK are with Sky Sports. Wednesday's match will be shown on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Carabao Cup in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Fulham vs. Liverpool game in Canada

If you want to stream the EFL Cup live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to this match as well as every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match this season.

DAZN Watch the Carabao Cup in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, plus Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the Fulham vs. Liverpool game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch the EFL Cup on streaming service beIN Sports, which has exclusive broadcast rights to this tournament in Australia this season.

beIN Sports Watch the Carabao Cup in Australia from AU$15 a month beIN Sports is available via pay TV packages such as Foxtel, but cord-cutters can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone streaming subscription. Priced at AU$15 per month, beIN is currently offering a free one-week trial. As well as Carabao Cup action, a subscription will also give you access to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football coverage. See at beIN Sports

