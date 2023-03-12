Fulham vs. Arsenal Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

After some never-say-die heroics to claim a last-gasp win over Bournemouth last weekend, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping for more of the same battling spirit as they face Fulham on Sunday.

The match is the first of two consecutive London derbies for the Gunners before the international break, with Crystal Palace to follow next weekend. Boss Mikel Arteta will be desperate to ensure his side maintain their advantage over title rivals Man City, with Arsenal currently five points clear at the top of the English Premier League.

Fulham are enjoying a fantastic first season back in the Premier League, but their hopes of qualifying for European football took a dent following their 3-2 defeat to Brentford last time out. The odds on the hosts bouncing back from that loss with a victory on Sunday aren't great -- the Cottagers are on a run of nine successive meetings without a win against the Gunners.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs. Arsenal: When and where?



Fulham host Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on Sunday, March 12. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. local time in the UK (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US).

How to watch the Fulham vs. Arsenal game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Fulham vs. Arsenal game in the US

Sunday's Fulham vs. Arsenal game is streaming on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers access to plenty of Premier League soccer throughout the season. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live. For a limited time, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at a 60% discount, dropping the monthly cost as low as $2 (or even less if you pay for a year upfront).

Livestream the Fulham vs. Arsenal game in the UK



Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Fulham vs. Arsenal game is exclusive to Sky Sports -- showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.

Livestream the Fulham vs. Arsenal game in Canada



If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Fulham vs. Arsenal game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

