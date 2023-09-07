France vs. Republic of Ireland Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

Boasting a perfect record of four wins from their first four Group B fixtures, France will be hoping to edge a step closer to qualification for Euro 2024 this evening as they take on Ireland in Paris.

While the French currently sitting at the top of the group on 12 points, Didier Deschamps's men haven't been entirely convincing in some of those wins, with their 0-1 victory in the reverse fixture against the Irish in large part thanks to a superb showing from Les Bleus goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

For Ireland coach Stephen Kenny, the mission is clear. Having picked up just up three points from three games, the Boys In Green are in win-or-bust territory this evening. That may be a tall order against a side they have failed to beat since 1981, and made all the more harder with the news that hotshot young striker Evan Ferguson is unavailable thanks to a knee injury.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Kylian Mbappe is set to lead the French attack for tonight's game. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

France vs. Republic of Ireland: When and where?



France host Ireland at Le Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in France (7:45 p.m. BST in the UK and Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US, and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Friday, Sept. 8 in Australia).

How to watch the France vs. Republic of Ireland game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the France vs. Republic of Ireland game in the US

Tuesday's game is on Fox Sports 2. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via Sling TV.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1, making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. In order to watch this match, however, you'll also need Sling's Sports Extra bundle. This adds a further 10 sports channels for an additional $11 a month including Fox Sports 2 which is broadcasting this match live in the US.

Livestream the France vs. Republic of Ireland match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Thursday evening.

Viaplay Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its Euro 2024 qualifiers coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the France vs. Republic of Ireland match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to all the Euro 2024 qualifiers this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the France vs. Republic of Ireland game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming Euro 2024 qualifiers using a VPN

