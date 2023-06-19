France vs. Greece Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

The last two sides with unblemished records in Group B face off in Paris tonight, as France host Greece at the Stade de France in this key men's Euro 2024 qualifier.

Les Blues come into this clash off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar, thanks to goals from AC Milan hitman Olivier Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway striker Kylian Mbappé, as well as an own goal from defender Aymen Mouelhi. That victory made it three straight wins for Didier Deschamps' side as they underlined their status as favorites to finish the group as winners.

Greece also look in a strong position to qualify, following a big 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland on Friday. Trabzonspor forward Anastasios Bakasetas scored a penalty then set up Giorgos Masouras for the winner after halftime to make it a perfect two wins from two games for Gus Poyet's men.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

France vs. Greece: When and where?



France take on Greece at the Stade de France in Paris on Monday, June 19. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CET local time in France (7:45 p.m. in the UK, 2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, June 20 in Australia).

Livestream the France vs. Greece game in the US

Monday's game is on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have the channel as part of your cable line up, it can be streamed via Sling TV, as well as other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch international soccer on Fox from $35 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes Fox Sports 1 making it a great option for those wanting to watch international soccer action. It's $45 a month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN. See at Sling TV

Livestream the France vs. Greece match in the UK?



Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kick-off set for 7.45 p.m. BST on Monday evening.

Viaplay Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its Euro 2024 Qualifiers coverage, which is priced at £15 a month or £144 a year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the France vs. Greece match in the Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to all the Euro 2024 qualifiers this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the France vs. Greece game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

