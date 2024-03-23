France vs. Germany Livestream: How to Watch International Friendly Soccer From Anywhere

Two giants of European football get their preparations for Euro 2024 underway in earnest today, as France take on Germany in a friendly in Lyon.

After back-to-back defeats to Turkey and Austria, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping for a big win against the French to boost morale ahead of hosting this summer's tournament.

France, meanwhile, will be aiming to avenge last September's defeat in Dortmund, in a match that will mark Didier Deschamps' 150th game in charge of the national side.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Kai Havertz looks set to be rewarded for his recent good form for Arsenal with a start for Germany in this key warm-up match. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

France vs. Germany: When and where?



France host Germany at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on Saturday, March 23. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. local time in France, making it an 8 p.m. GMT start in the UK, 4 p.m. ET or 1 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 7 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, March 24 in Australia.

How to watch the France vs. Germany game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the France vs. Germany game in the US

Saturday's game is game is on Spanish-language service Vix Plus.

Vix Plus Watch international soccer in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 per month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish-language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the France vs. Germany match in the UK

Broadcast rights in the UK for this game are with Viaplay, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. GMT on Saturday evening.

Viaplay Watch international soccer in the UK from £15 You'll need to be a subscriber to Viaplay's Total package to watch its international soccer coverage, which is priced at £15 per month or £144 per year. Viaplay currently has the UK broadcast rights to the United Rugby Championship, La Liga soccer, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League. See at Viaplay

Livestream the France vs. Germany game in Australia



Football fans Down Under can also watch this International friendly on streaming service Optus Sport.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games and international fixtures, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Livestream the France vs. Germany match in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada.

DAZN Watch international soccer in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Quick tips for streaming international soccer using a VPN

