FIFA Plus Will Bring Thousands of Matches to Soccer Fans For Free

Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA on Tuesday launched a new streaming service, FIFA Plus. While the service promises thousands of live men's and women's matches each year, fans reportedly won't be able to livestream games from the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup.

FIFA Plus plans to stream over 40,000 live matches a year and will also include an archive of past World Cup tournaments. launching with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, according to a release. The service will also offer a daily feed of news on soccer around the world and interactive elements such as fantasy games, quizzes and predictors.

In addition, FIFA Plus has a lineup of original series, featuring full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and localized shorts. Some of the titles available a launch include Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, a documentary about the soccer star, and Captains, a docuseries that follows six captains as they lead teams through qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The service is launching ahead of the Qatar World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off in November, but won't livestream those matches, according to Variety. "There is no plan to have premium World Cup live rights on the platform today," Charlotte Burr, the lead of FIFA Plus, told Variety.

FIFA Plus is free to download on mobile and desktop devices and is available in five languages: English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. The service will be available in six more languages in June, according to the release, and will be coming to connected devices "soon."

FIFA didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.