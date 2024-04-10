X
'Fallout' Hits Prime Video Today: Here's When You Can Watch

The long-awaited dramatization of the post-apocalyptic Bethesda game classic will deliver all eight episodes.

3 min read
Amazon Prime Video movies and TV shows
The wait is nearly over for Prime Video's TV take on Fallout, with the live-action drama based on Bethesda's iconic video game series hitting the streaming service worldwide tonight.

Helmed by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan (brother of recent Oscar winner Christopher) and his wife Lisa Joy, the show is set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse has wiped out much of civilization, leaving the wealthy who were able to head to bunkers as the few -- but not only -- survivors. 

Among those left among the living is Lucy (Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell), an optimistic "vault dweller" who leaves the safe confines of her shelter and heads to the surface to save her father (Twin Peaks legend Kyle MacLachlan). A dangerous wasteland warped by atomic fallout awaits Lucy, with factions clashing and mutants roaming as she tries to navigate the post-nuclear chaos. 

Nicely filling the gap while we wait for season 2 of that other post-apocalyptic game adaptation, The Last of Us, Amazon will be hoping it has a similar hit on their hands -- but will it live up to the expectation? Find out for yourself by following our guide to watching Fallout from anywhere in the world.

fallout-amazon-prime-video-key-art
When is Fallout released?

The show makes its debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, at 2 a.m. BST in the UK, and at 12 p.m. AEDT in Australia, with all eight episodes set to become available to watch on demand at that time. The series will stream globally on this date in over 240 countries and territories.

How to stream Fallout in the US, UK and worldwide

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Fallout, and you can access the streaming service with a standalone subscription or via an Amazon Prime membership. If you prefer to use Prime Video without a Prime membership, the service starts at $9 per month to stream with ads, and $12 per month to watch the ad-free version in the US. UK customers can pay £6 a month for a Prime Video subscription, while it's CA$8 monthly for Canadian subscribers. Check your country's local pricing for a standalone Prime Video account.

See details below on how to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to Prime Video and grants a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. 
An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 a month or $140 a year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. 

The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Fallout without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.

