Facebook shares internal research on Instagram's effects on teens

Facebook on Wednesday released its internal research regarding the impact of Instagram on teens after a Wall Street Journal report earlier this month raised serious concerns about the photo-sharing app's impact on their mental health.

The report, based on a "trove of internal communications" reviewed by the Journal, raised concerns about the photo-sharing app, prompting US lawmakers to press the world's largest social network for more answers. The social networking giant has countered that the purpose of the report and its findings were misunderstood.

The research, which Facebook said on Monday it would release to Congress and the public in a few days, is divided into two sets of PDFs with annotations added to each slide by Facebook for context.

"We added annotations to each slide that give more context because this type of research is designed to inform internal conversations and the documents were created for and used by people who understood the limitations of the research," Facebook said in publishing the research.

This is a breaking story…