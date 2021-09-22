Facebook again warns that Apple privacy changes are hurting its business

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook says changes Apple made to how apps track users on iOS is having an impact on business.

In a blog post Wednesday, Graham Mudd, Facebook's vice president of product marketing, said the social network is hearing that businesses are having a more difficult time advertising on the social network because of underreported metrics. He added that Facebook is also expecting "increased headwinds from platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter."

In July, Apple rolled out an update to its iOS software that powers iPhones, requiring app developers to outright ask users for permission to be tracked across Apple's App Store and the internet. Facebook, which makes billions from targeted online advertising, was outspoken against the change. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Apple's demand will hurt small businesses and raise costs across the internet.

In the blog post, Facebook said it estimates its underreporting iOS web conversions by about 15%, which has made it more difficult to measure ad campaigns on the platform.

Facebook issued a similar warning during its earnings report in July, saying it expected the iOS change to impact its ad business for the third quarter.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.