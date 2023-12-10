Everton vs. Chelsea Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Having clawed their way out of the relegation zone with Thursday's impressive win over Newcastle, Everton will now look to claim another big win at home as they host Chelsea on Sunday.

The Toffees' 10-point deduction, a penalty for exceeding allowed losses under the English Premier League's financial rules, appears to have galvanized Sean Dyche's side. They have now won eight of their last 12 fixtures across all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino's inconsistent Chelsea team, meanwhile, have lost their last two league matches on the road, and come into this clash off the back of a tame 2-1 defeat to Man United on Wednesday. That result sees the Blues firmly rooted in midtable.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

Everton's midweek victory over Newcastle was the first time Sean Dyche's side have claimed back-to-back Premier League wins in 14 months. Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Everton vs. Chelsea: When and where?



Everton host Chelsea at Goodsion Park in Liverpool on Sunday, Dec 10. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. GMT (9 p.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and at 1 a.m. AEDT on Monday, Dec. 11, in Australia).

How to watch the Everton vs. Chelsea game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while you're traveling and connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier sticks you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it thinks is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Everton vs. Chelsea in the US

Sunday's Everton-Chelsea match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Can I livestream the Everton vs. Chelsea game in the UK?

No broadcaster has selected to show this game live in the UK. That means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Everton vs. Chelsea game in Canada

If you want to stream Everton vs. Chelsea live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Everton vs. Chelsea game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer, you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

