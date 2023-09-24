English Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Liverpool face a tricky task in extending their run of five English Premier League wins in a row, as they welcome an in-form West Ham to Anfield.

The Reds' strong start to the season has seen them claim big wins against Newcastle and Aston Villa, raising hopes of a title challenge on Merseyside, but a win for the visitors on Sunday would see David Moyes' Hammers leapfrog their hosts.

Both sides came from behind to register 3-1 victories in their opening UEFA Europa League wins in midweek, with Liverpool battling back to see off Austria's LASK and West Ham also overcoming an early setback to beat Serbian side FK TSC.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch all of the action live wherever you are in the world.

West Ham boss David Moyes saw his side battle to a 3-1 home win against Serbia's TSC in the Europa League on Thursday. James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool vs. West Ham: When and where?

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. BST local time, which makes it an 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m PT, start on Sunday in the US and Canada, and a 11 p.m. AEST kickoff in Australia.

How to watch the Liverpool vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. West Ham game in the US

Sunday's Liverpool-West Ham match is on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Can I livestream the Liverpool vs. West Ham game in the UK?

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. However, this game hasn't been selected as one of the two games from this Sunday's fixture list to be shown live.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Liverpool vs. West Ham game in Canada

If you want to stream Liverpool vs. West Ham live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Liverpool vs. West Ham game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

