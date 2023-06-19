England vs. North Macedonia Livestream: How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifier Soccer From Anywhere

A seemingly never-ending season comes to an end for England's players today as they host North Macedonia at Wembley in this Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions made light work of Group C's bottom side Malta on Friday, as they eased themselves to a comfortable 4-0 win in Ta' Qali, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold the stand-out player in a new midfield role.

While England's passage to next year's European Championships in Germany already looks secure, their opponents this evening have plenty of work to do if they're to qualify for next summer's tournament.

North Macedonia led Ukraine by two goals at half-time but collapsed in the second half to lose 3-2 in Skopje, leaving them in joint second in the group alongside Italy and Ukraine.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

England vs. North Macedonia: When and where?



England host North Macedonia at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday, June 19. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. BST local time in the UK (2:45 p.m. ET, 11.45 a.m. PT in the US and 4:45 a.m. AEST on Tuesday, June 20 in Australia).

How to watch the England vs. North Macedonia game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the England vs. North Macedonia game in the US

Monday's game is on Spanish language service Vix Plus.



Vix Plus Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in the US from $7 Vix Plus currently costs $7 a month, and as well as broadcasting UEFA club and international competitions, it also offers Spanish language soccer coverage of the US Women's National Team, Mexico's Women's National Team, plus South America's top domestic soccer. See at Vix

Livestream the England vs. North Macedonia match in the UK for free

Terrestrial free-to-air station Channel 4 has the rights to show all of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers live in the UK. Coverage of this match starts at 7 p.m. BST.

All 4 Watch international football on Channel 4 for free That also means you can stream the game for free via the Channel 4 website and the network's All 4 app. As well as being able to watch via a browser on your laptop, there are dedicated All 4 apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus a wide range of smart TVs. See at Channel 4

Livestream the England vs. North Macedonia game in Canada

If you want to stream this game live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to every Euro 2024 qualifier this season.

DAZN Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Canada from CA$25 a month A DAZN subscription currently costs CA$25 a month or CA$200 a year and will also give you access to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream the England vs. North Macedonia game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which has the rights to show select Euro 2024 qualifiers live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch international soccer in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen Euro 2024 qualifiers live this season, as well as English Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

